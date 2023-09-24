Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Freeman continues to provide surprising speed from a first baseman. He's up to five steals in September and 22 this season. For the year, the 34-year-old has added an impressive .334/.411/.563 slash line, 26 home runs, 96 RBI, 125 runs scored and 57 doubles through 153 contests. Freeman's .974 OPS ranks sixth in the majors.