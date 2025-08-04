Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus the Rays.

Freeman extended his on-base streak to 19 contests, a span in which he's batting .315 (23-for-73) with two homers and 13 RBI. He's been even hotter across the Dodgers' past two series -- in six games against the Reds and Rays, he went 12-for-25 (.480 batting average) with eight runs batted in. Freeman seems to be past the uncharacteristic cold stretch that saw him bat just .163 over 12 contests from July 4 to July 20. He's pushed his batting average back to up .306, which is the second-highest mark among qualified hitters in the National League behind teammate Will Smith (.324).