Freeman (illness) is starting at first base and batting third Sunday against the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.

Freeman was scratched from the lineup Saturday due to an illness, but his absence will be limited to one game. The Dodgers still carry a 5.5-game lead for the best record in baseball, so the veteran first baseman, who rarely steps out of the starting nine, could receive a couple days off over the final 10 days of the regular season.