Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Scratched due to illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against St. Louis due to illness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Freeman will sit for the second game in a row, though it's unclear if his off day Friday was anything other than a routine one. Miguel Vargas will make another start at first base in his absence.
