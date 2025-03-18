Freeman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cubs in Tokyo due to left rib discomfort, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Vassegh notes that Freeman was on the field for batting practice prior to the game and suggests the first baseman might have felt something during BP. The timing is brutal, but if there is a silver lining, it's that Freeman's removal from the lineup is not related to the ankle that required surgery in the offseason.