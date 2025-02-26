Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Freeman (ankle) will make his Cactus League debut Thursday against the Rockies as the Dodgers' designated hitter, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Since he's working his way back from December surgery to remove loose bodies in his right ankle, Freeman will be eased into the spring lineup in a non-defensive role, but he should be ready for a full-time role at first base once the Dodgers open their season with a two-game set in Tokyo versus the Cubs on March 18 and 19. Roberts confirmed last week that he plans to have the reigning World Series MVP slot in as the Dodgers' primary No. 3 batter in 2025, with Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts hitting in front of him and Teoscar Hernandez occupying the cleanup spot.