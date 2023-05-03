Freeman went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Phillies.

Freeman's blast was part of a five-run rally in the eighth inning that turned this contest into a true blowout. The first baseman has multiple hits in five of his last 10 games, going 15-for-43 (.349) over that span. He's up to a .309/.386/.496 slash line with five homers, 13 RBI, 24 runs scored, four stolen bases and seven doubles through 31 contests.