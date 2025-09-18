Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Phillies in a 5-0 win Wednesday.

Freeman kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo blast to center field in the second inning. He finished with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games, a span in which he's batting .391 (9-for-23) with four RBI. Freeman is up to 21 home runs, 83 RBI and an .863 OPS through 138 games, posting nearly identical numbers to the 22 long balls, 89 RBI and .854 OPS he registered over 147 regular-season contests last year.