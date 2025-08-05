Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Freeman has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games, going 20-for-52 (.385) with three homers and 12 RBI in that span. The first baseman's blast tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning, and it was the only hit the Dodgers could muster over seven frames against St. Louis starter Sonny Gray. Freeman is now at a 13 homers, 61 RBI, 55 runs scored, two stolen bases, 29 doubles and one triple while slashing .305/.375/.491 through 100 contests this season.