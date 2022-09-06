Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Giants.

Freeman has produced two multi-hit efforts in five games in September, though he's gone hitless in the other three. The homer ended his 19-game power drought -- he managed five doubles among 25 hits in that span. Despite the slight downturn in power, Freeman is still slashing a sturdy .324/.395/.510 with 17 homers, 84 RBI, 98 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 134 contests this season.