Freeman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Freeman has powered up late in the season with three homers over his last four games. He's hitting .310 in September with four homers and eight doubles across 26 games, giving him 29 long balls and 59 two-baggers for the season. The first baseman has added an impressive .334/.412/.572 slash line with 102 RBI, 131 runs scored, 23 stolen bases and two triples through 159 contests overall.