Freeman went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks Wednesday in a loss to Cincinnati.

Prior to Wednesday, Freeman had gone 23 games without a homer. He snapped that drought in the fourth inning against Reds hurler Nick Martinez, bashing a two-run shot to account for Los Angeles' only runs of the game. Freeman has reached base safely in eight of his past nine contests and is slashing .343/.425/.457 with seven RBI during that span.