Freeman went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Reds.

Freeman took Hunter Greene deep in the third inning for a two-run home run. He added an RBI-single five frames later to account for his production. Freeman is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's chipped in three home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored. Though he has only eight long balls on the campaign, Freeman has maintained an excellent .303/.386/.494 line with 45 runs and 45 RBI across 306 plate appearances.