Freeman went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 7-4 loss to the Rockies on Tuesday.

Freeman had a career-high stolen base total in 2018 when he swiped 10 bags. His seven stolen bases in 2022 put him on pace to surpass his previous total, thanks in part to not having been caught once so far in seven attempts. Freeman is a beacon of consistency who has hit over .300 in five of the past six seasons, so the stole bases are a nice bonus.