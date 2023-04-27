Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Pirates.
The Dodgers only managed four hits in total off Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh bullpen, and Freeman's eighth-inning blast was all that stood between the Bucs and a shutout. It's the fourth homer of the year for the first baseman, and Freeman sports a .289/.375/.464 slash line with nine RBI and 20 runs through 25 games -- somewhat disappointing numbers by his own lofty standards.
