Freeman went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Mets.
The Dodgers got four hits between Mookie Betts and Freeman at the top of the order, but they were unable to keep pace with New York's offense in the loss. This was Freeman's first multi-hit performance since May 26, a span of eight games. He's slashing a healthy .291/.378/.451 with four homers, 19 doubles, 34 runs, 30 RBI and five steals on the season.
