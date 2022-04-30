Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk, run and stolen base in a 5-1 victory over Detroit on Friday.
Freeman walked, stole second and scored on a Justin Turner home run in the first inning and tacked on a single in the third. The 32-year-old has begun his Dodgers career with a strong line of .311/.388/.486 and two stolen bases in 19 games as he looks to reach double digits for the second time in 13 seasons.
