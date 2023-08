Freeman went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Freeman has multiple hits in seven of his last nine games, going 20-for-38 (.526) in that impressive span. The first baseman leads the majors and ranks second with a 1.016 OPS through 112 contests. He's batting a stellar .343 with 23 home runs, 81 RBI, 100 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in what could end up being a career year for one of baseball's most consistent players.