Freeman went 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and an RBI in a 7-4 win against the Red Sox on Friday.

Among Freeman's four base knocks was a seventh-inning RBI double that gave Los Angeles its first lead of the game. The two-bagger was his league-leading 48th of the campaign, moving him one behind Shawn Green for the LA Dodgers record and four behind Johnny Frederick for the overall franchise mark. Freeman has been blistering at the plate of late, going 9-for-14 with three doubles, five runs and two RBI over his past three games.