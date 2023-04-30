Freeman went 0-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Saturday's 1-0 win over St. Louis.

Though he didn't pick up any hits in the contest, Freeman gave his fantasy managers a positive performance with a pair of steals. They were the second and third thefts of the season for the veteran first baseman, who tallied a career-high 13 stolen bases last year. Freeman is putting together another strong campaign at the plate, slashing .294/.376/.459 with four homers, nine RBI and 21 runs scored.