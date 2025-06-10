Dodgers' Freddie Freeman: Three-hit effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Freeman went 3-fo-5 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Padres.
Freeman had been in a bit of a rut prior to Monday, going just 1-for-16 with two walks and six strikeouts over his last five games. He broke out of the slump with his third multi-hit effort of June. The first baseman has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors since late April, so a brief slump is nothing to be worried about. He's posted a .351/.418/.591 slash line with nine home runs, 41 RBI, 36 runs scored, 21 doubles, one triple and no stolen bases through 56 games.
