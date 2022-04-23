Freeman went 2-for-4 with a run, walk and a stolen base in a 6-1 win over San Diego on Friday.
Freeman singled and stole second in the first inning, walked in the third and singled and scored in the seventh to continue a torrid five game-stretch that's see n the 32-year-old go 10-for-20 with three multi-hit games. After a slow start, the first-year Dodger is slashing .346/.417/.519 to place among the league leaders in each category while the theft was his first.
