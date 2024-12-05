Freeman underwent surgery on his right ankle Thursday that involved the removal of loose bodies from the area.
Ankle issues plagued Freeman throughout the Dodgers' postseason run, but the 35-year-old first baseman was able to play through the injury, winning World Series MVP honors in the process. He is still expected to participate in baseball activities during spring training, and his status for Opening Day shouldn't be affected.
