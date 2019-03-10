Lux was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Lux is listed as the Dodgers' No. 1 prospect and made it to Double-A Tulsa in 2018, where he slashed .324/.408/.495 with four homers and nine RBI over 28 games. He figures to remain with the Drillers for the better half of the 2019 campaign.

