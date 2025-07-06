The Dodgers optioned Little to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Dodgers sent Little back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who was recalled from Oklahoma City to start Sunday against the Astros. Little has served as a middle-relief option over his two stints in the big leagues this season, making two appearances while giving up two earned runs over three innings.