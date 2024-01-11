Ferris was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers along with Zyhir Hope on Thursday in exchange for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

This is a nice pickup for the Dodgers, as Almonte and Busch were spare parts and Ferris is a high-upside lefty whom they won't need to add to the 40-man roster for several seasons. Ferris, who turns 20 later this month, is 6-foot-4 and is extremely projectable. He had a 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 77 strikeouts and a 53.4 percent groundball rate in 56 innings (18 starts) at Single-A in 2023. The Dodgers should be able to maximize his electric arsenal, and his top priority in 2024 will be building up his workload while showing he can turn a lineup over more than once.