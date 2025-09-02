Ferris has a 3.89 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 124:61 K:BB in 115.2 innings for Double-A Tulsa.

The 6-foot-4 lefty is the second-youngest qualified pitcher at Double-A (Ferris turns 22 in January), so he can be given a little slack for not having pinpoint control at this stage. However, Ferris logged an 11.5 percent walk rate in 28.1 innings at Double-A last year and has an 11.9 percent walk rate this year, so things aren't trending in the right direction. He issued six walks in 6.2 innings in his most recent start Aug. 29 and has walked three or more batters in five of his last six starts, although he has been effectively wild (2.08 ERA, one home run allowed) during that stretch.