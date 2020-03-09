Play

Amaya was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

Amaya received an invitation to spring training with the big-league club, but he'll join minors camp following Monday's round of roster moves. He reached High-A for the first time in his young career last season, slashing .250/.307/.375 with one home run and 13 RBI across 21 games.

