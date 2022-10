Amaya was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday with an unspecified injury.

The 24-year-old was added to the 40-man roster in November and split the 2022 campaign between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Amaya had a .749 OPS in 84 games at Triple-A, and it's unclear how much the injury will affect his offseason program.