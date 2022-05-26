Amaya is hitting .315/.420/.653 with nine homers, two steals and a 24:18 BB:K for Double-A Tulsa.

He's also averaging nearly a run per game -- 31 in 34 contests. The 23-year-old didn't come into the season with a reputation as a power hitter -- he socked just 12 homers with a .343 slugging percentage in 113 Double-A games last year -- but he's certainly muscled up this season. Amaya has always been considered an excellent defender, which should help punch his ticket to the big leagues as soon as next season, though his long-term outlook will hinge on whether he can carry this season's impressive power gains forward. At worst, he's an excellent utility infielder, but if he can keep hitting like this, he's got chance to be considerably more than that.