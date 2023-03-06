Jones (elbow) has appeared in five of the Dodgers' Cactus League games to date, going 0-for-8 with a walk and a run scored.

Jones has seen reps at second base in all five of his appearances, so he looks to have made a full recovery from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in late May of last season. The 25-year-old was once a prospect of some repute when he was coming up through the Angels' system, but injuries and poor performance during his time in the majors in 2021 and at the Triple-A level prompted the Orioles to release him last June. Jones joined the Dodgers on a minor-league pact last August and will likely open the upcoming campaign at Triple-A Oklahoma City.