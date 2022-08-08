Jones (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on July 23 and was placed on the full-season minor-league injured list.

Jones was released by the Orioles in early June, a few days after he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery. By signing with the Dodgers, Jones will have the ability to conduct his rehab process in a team structure, and depending on how quickly he's able to start throwing again, he could be back to full health for spring training. Jones, 25, appeared in 29 games in the majors between stops with the Angels and Orioles in 2020 and 2021 and slashed .212/.339/.343 in 118 plate appearances at Triple-A Norfolk this season before being cut loose by Baltimore.