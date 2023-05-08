Outman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-2 extra-inning win against the Padres.
Outman delivered in the 10th inning for the Dodgers, blasting a two-run shot to right field to give the team a three-run cushion. It was the outfielder's eighth long ball of the season, tied with with Josh Jung for the MLB lead among rookies. Outman has added a .274/.370/.581 slash line, 23 runs, 23 RBI and four stolen bases, with his 32.6 percent strikeout rate being the only notable cause for concern about his outlook moving forward.
