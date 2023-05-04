The Dodgers noticed a "mechanical tweak" in Outman's setup at the plate during his recent slump, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, and the rookie outfielder has since rebounded by reaching base in five straight games.

Outman experienced his first true slump -- albeit brief -- as a major-leaguer last week when he went 0-for-11 with nine strikeouts over a three-game stretch. Ardaya reports that the staff noticed a change in Outman's setup that limited "his ability first to see, then get to some of the off-speed offerings that pitching staffs have fed him," and they consequently worked to get the rookie outfielder to open up more at the plate. Outman went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles Wednesday, lifting his batting average to .400 (6-for-15) with a pair of steals and six runs since the adjustment was made. The 25-year-old has struck out seven times over that span, but his performance as a whole has been impressive this season, and he was just named the NL Rookie of the Month for April after slashing .292/.376/.615 with seven homers, 20 RBI, 17 runs and four thefts through April 30.