Outman is slashing .429/.556/.929 with two home runs, four RBI, four runs, three stolen bases and a 3:6 BB:K through 17 Cactus League plate appearances.

Half of Outman's six hits thus far have gone for extra bases, with two leaving the yard. He also leads Los Angeles with three thefts in spring play. Outman enjoyed an excellent spring last year too, which earned him a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster and led to him settling in as the team's primary center fielder. He's expected to retain that role in 2024, and he'll be looking to build upon a strong rookie campaign that included a .248/.353/.437 slash line with 23 homers, 70 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Outman could show further growth by cutting down his 31.9 percent strikeout rate, though his 12.3 percent walk rate last year made the punchouts more palatable. The 26-year-old has his flaws, but his 20/20 potential makes him an intriguing outfield target in the middle rounds of fantasy drafts.