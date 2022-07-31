Outman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three total RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Outman's debut was a dazzler, which saw him go yard in his first big-league at-bat. He added a single in the seventh inning and an RBI double in the eighth. The 25-year-old isn't considered a high-rated prospect, but he did alright with a 2.225 batting average and .815 OPS with five home runs, 24 RBI, 13 runs scored and four stolen bases in 22 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City after a midseason promotion. Outman will likely be limited to the occasional start versus right-handed pitchers, though more performances like his debut could offer him a corresponding boost in playing time while Chris Taylor (foot) works through a rehab assignment in the coming week.