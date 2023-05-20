Outman will be on the bench Saturday against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Outman is having an excellent rookie season overall, hitting .263/.353/.533 with nine homers and five steals in 46 games. That comes with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate on the year and a 52.4 percent mark across his last six contests, however, so there's reason to worry about how well he'll be able to sustain his hot start. Jason Heyward will take over in center field Saturday.