Outman is not in the lineup Friday against the Padres.

Chris Taylor will play left field and Trayce Thompson will start in center with left-hander Blake Snell on the bump for San Diego. Outman, 25, is sitting on an impressive .281/.374/.578 overall batting line with eight home runs, 23 RBI, four stolen bases and 26 runs scored through 38 games this year.

