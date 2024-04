Outman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-3 victory over Minnesota.

Outman was able to get ahold of four-seam fastball from Louie Varland in the top of the fourth inning, launching it 422 feet for a three-run homer. The outfielder has now gone deep in back-to-back contests after failing to garner a long-ball prior to Monday. Outman has been slow out of the gates in 2024, batting .175 with three extra-base hits, seven RBI and two runs scored.