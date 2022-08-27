Outman went 5-for-5 with a double, two triples, a home run and six RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City in a win over El Paso on Friday.

Outman not only hit for OKC's first cycle in more than 11 years, he also launched a walkoff home run. The 25-year-old is in the midst of his finest minor-league campaign, slashing .286/.387/.566 with 23 homers, 84 RBI and 12 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A. He has a lot of swing-and-miss in his game, but he was productive in a four-game stint in the majors several weeks ago and could get another call-up late in the season.