Outman went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

Outman was in the midst of an 8-for-48 spell coming into the game but broke through with a solo home run in the fourth to put the Dodgers on the board. He later singled in another run as he put together his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 7. For the season, Outman is now hitting .250 with 16 homers, 56 RBI, 66 runs scored and 14 steals.