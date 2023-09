Outman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Mariners.

Outman went just 2-for-12 in this weekend's three-game series, but both of his hits were homers. He's now gone 18 contests without a multi-hit effort, hitting .193 (11-for-57) with four homers and eight RBI in that span. It's a downturn on offense for the outfielder, who has slashed .245/.354/.434 with 21 homers, 66 RBI, 78 runs scored and 15 stolen bases through 139 contests overall.