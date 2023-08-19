Outman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Marlins.

Outman has gone 14-for-46 (.304) with three homers, eight RBI and a 10:15 BB:K over 15 contests in August. He's still mostly limited to a strong-side platoon role in center field, but he's returned solid value when in the lineup. Outman is up to 15 homers, 52 RBI, 62 runs scored, 14 stolen bases and a .256/.358/.438 slash line through 113 games this year.