Outman is absent from the Dodgers' lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Right-hander Pablo Lopez has been tough against both righties and lefties this season but has been more difficult for left-handed batters, so Outman will take a seat. Jason Heyward (also a left-handed batter) is in center field Monday.
More News
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Getting breather Friday•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Belts eighth homer Sunday•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Bounce-back aided by adjustment•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Snaps slump with two hits•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Stays hot Saturday•
-
Dodgers' James Outman: Records first career two-HR game•