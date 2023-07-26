Outman went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Outman came into the game 0-for-6 across his last two contests. He was able to turn things around, getting on base in all five of his plate appearances Tuesday, which included him knocking a walk-off double in the 10th inning. The outfielder's strong performance lifted his slash line to .247/.341/.427 with 12 home runs, 43 RBI, 51 runs scored and 11 stolen bases through 94 contests. With Jake Marisnick (hamstring) on the injured list and Jonny DeLuca (hamstring) exiting Tuesday's game, Outman could see his playing time solidify into more of a full-time role in the near term.