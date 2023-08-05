Outman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 10-5 win over the Padres.

Outman snapped an 11-game homer drought Friday, though he was still solid with six RBI, two steals and two doubles while batting .300 in that span. The outfielder remains in a strong-side platoon role, though he's potentially earned a bit more than that after starting against two of the three southpaws the Dodgers faced in their series versus Oakland. He's at a .252/.352/.435 slash line with 13 homers, 13 steals, 49 RBI and 55 runs scored over 369 plate appearances.