The Dodgers recalled Outman from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he's starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Marlins.

The 27-year-old will join the Dodgers for the first time in 2025 since Teoscar Hernadez was placed on the injured list with an adductor strain. Outman should see regular playing time against right-handed pitching, especially since Tommy Edman (ankle) is also on the shelf for at least a few more days. Outman has enjoyed a strong start to the Triple-A season with an .830 OPS and eight homers in 32 games, but his swing-and-miss issues are as present as ever with a 36.3 percent strikeout rate.