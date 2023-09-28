Outman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs against Colorado in an 8-2 win Wednesday.

Following an 0-for-4 performance in Game 1 of a doubleheader Tuesday, Outman was batting just .171 with no multi-hit performances through 22 games in September. He's turned things around considerably since then, tallying seven hits over his past 10 at-bats to lift his season batting average back up to .252. The rookie outfielder has added 23 homers, 69 RBI, 85 runs and 15 stolen bases in a fine rookie campaign, nailing down a near-everyday role in center field in the process.