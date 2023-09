Outman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Outman padded the Dodgers' lead in the ninth inning with a solo shot off Trent Thornton. While Outman has gone just 7-for-39 (.179) in September, he's hit three homers this month. He's now at 20 long balls this season while adding 65 RBI, 77 runs scored, 15 stolen bases, 14 doubles, three triples and a .248/.356/.433 slash line over 137 contests in his first full campaign.