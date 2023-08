Outman went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Monday's 13-7 victory over San Diego.

Outman was locked in at the plate Monday, as each of his four hits registered an exit velocity of 99.6 mph or higher. In 21 games since the All-Star break, the rookie outfielder is slashing an impressive .360/.420/.623 with two home runs, nine RBI, 13 runs scored and four steals across 81 plate appearances during that span.